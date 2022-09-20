United Nations General Assembly returns to Midtown in-person after pandemic
NEW YORK -- A day after world leaders gathered in London for the queen's funeral, many are now headed to New York.
The United Nations General Assembly is being held in-person for the first time since the pandemic.
For the last two years, heads of state have submitted video statements.
The war in Ukraine, climate change and the global food supply are among the top issues for the 77th assembly.
General Debate starts Tuesday, and President Joe Biden will speak Wednesday.
UNGA Street Closures:
- FDR Drive between Whitehall Street and 42nd Street
- Area bounded by 60th Street on the North, 34th Street on the South, 1st Avenue on the East and 3rd Avenue on the West; All inclusive
- Area bounded by 54th Street on the North, 48th Street on the South,1st Avenue on the East and Madison Avenue on the West; All inclusive
- 6th Avenue between West 50th Street and West 59th Street
- 5th Avenue between East 55th Street and East 63rd Street
- Grand Army Plaza between 58th Street and 60th Street
- Grand Army Plaza between East Drive and 5th Avenue
- Madison Avenue between East 42nd Street and East 58th Street
- Park Avenue between East 62nd Street and East 48th Street
- Lexington Avenue between East 57th Street and East 42nd Street
- FDR Drive Service Road between 48th Street and 49th Street
- East 63rd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- East 62nd Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue
- East 61st Street between 5th Avenue and Lexington Avenue
- West 59th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- West/East 58th Street between Broadway and Madison Avenue
- West/East 57th Street between 7th Avenue and FDR Drive
- 56th Street between 7th Avenue and 1st Avenue
- 55th Street between 7th Avenue and 1st Avenue
- 54th Street between 7th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- 53rd Street between 7th Avenue and FDR Drive
- 52nd Street between 7th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- 51st Street between 7th Avenue and 1st Avenue
- 50th Street between 7th Avenue and FDR Drive
- East 49th Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive Service Road
- East 48th Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive Service Road
- East 47th Street between 3rd Avenue and Park Avenue
- 42nd Street between 7th Avenue and FDR Drive
- 34th Street between 7th Avenue and FDR Drive
