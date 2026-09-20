Final preparations are underway for U.N. General Assembly in NYC, starting Tuesday

The world is coming together at the United Nations this week and that means New York City is on high alert.

The U.N. General Assembly will go into session on Tuesday. Among the leaders expected to speak is Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is scheduled to address the chamber on Thursday.

Meanwhile, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who once called for Netanyahu's arrest, is expected to meet with President Trump on Monday.

While the U.S. Secret Service was preparing to move several hundred dignitaries and their families, the NYPD has been hard at work both on land and sea preparing for the event. It says dive units will monitor key sites, including the Statue of Liberty.

"When we think terrorism, counter terrorism, anything that could happen, we normally think land, air. We usually forget about the sea. That's what we're here for," NYPD Inspector Raul Maisonet said.

Traffic will be challenging and security tight, especially on the East Side of Manhattan.

The city announced a gridlock alert for the entire work week.

CBS News New York

There will be numerous street closures from Sunday to next Saturday.

First Avenue will be closed from 41st to 48th streets

44th to 47th streets will be closed between First and Second avenues daily

Each day until about 9 p.m., 42nd Street will close from First to Second avenue and the 42nd Street exit of the FDR will be blocked off

Vehicles requiring access to Tudor City can enter via 41st and 43rd streets

The NYPD is expecting protests amid the Israeli and Gaza conflict, as well as the war with Iran.

"As always, the NYPD will facilitate First Amendment activity. At the same time, there will be no tolerance for violence or destruction of property," NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said earlier in the week.

Mamdani is recommending commuters use mass transit due to the road closures and the expected protests.