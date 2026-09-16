Mamdani says he doesn't plan to attend U.N. General Assembly protests during Netanyahu's visit

With world leaders starting to arrive in New York City for next week's United Nations General Assembly, Mayor Zohran Mamdani is toning down his rhetoric about the arrival of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Mamdani has made no secret of his distaste for Netanyahu. This summer, he doubled down on his promise to arrest Netanyahu when he arrived in the Big Apple for the annual event, but he later conceded the city does not have the authority to do so. The mayor did, however, call on the federal government to arrest the Israeli prime minister.

"We can decide whether our silence will become another weapon, and we can examine every tool we have to defend the humanity and dignity of all people. That is my commitment to you," Mamdani said, in part, in a video posted to social media on July 21.

On Wednesday, Mamdani said he does not have any plans to attend any protest at the UNGA, but reiterated he believes New Yorkers have a right to do so themselves.

"To New Yorkers, I have never encouraged them to protest. What I have always told them is that they have the right to do so in this city," he said. "We respect that right, and this is a city that is proud of the Constitution, proud of the First Amendment, will continue to do so."

Mamdani said his role as mayor during the UNGA is to keep everyone safe and keep the city moving.

"My focus is ensuring that our city remains prepared to host representatives from across the world to keep New Yorkers safe," he said, "and I think also to ensure that we're able to both address the global conversation that is happening here in our city and the very local concerns that New Yorkers have about traffic and their ability to get from point A to point B over the course of that time period."

Meanwhile, Jewish students have planned to hold a prayer vigil in support of Netanyahu outside Gracie Mansion on Friday.

"They can have a vigil or I've heard some describe it even as a protest. Whatever it is intended to be, they have the room and space to do so outside of Gracie Mansion," Mamdani said. "I think that at the time that they are there, I will probably be somewhere else across the city."