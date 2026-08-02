Consul General of Israel in New York calls on Mayor Zohran Mamdani to change rhetoric before Netanyahu's visit

The Consul General of Israel in New York is calling on Mayor Zohran Mamdani to change his anti-Israel rhetoric before Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits the city in September for the United Nations General Assembly.

In an interview on "The Point with Marcia Kramer," Ofir Akunis discussed the mayor's position on Israel and antisemitism in New York City.

"He must be the mayor of all New Yorkers. He's not doing it," Akunis said. "Instead of lowering the flames, he's doing the opposite. And I think that he must stop talk against Israel."

During his campaign, Mamdani vowed to arrest Netanyahu if he visited the city, but he conceded last month that the city does not have the authority to do so.

Akunis called the mayor's threat "nonsense," and said Mamdani needs to change his rhetoric before September to prevent any potential violence between protesters and supporters.

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