NYPD taking to the water as part of United Nations General Assembly security

With the United Nations headquarters located right on the East River, the NYPD is taking to the water to keep hundreds of world leaders and dignitaries safe when they visit New York next week for the U.N. General Assembly.

NYPD divers are ready for anything, says NYPD Inspector Raul Maisonet.

"When we think terrorism, counterterrorism, anything that can happen, we normally think land, air, but we always usually forget about the sea and that's what we're here for," he said.

NYPD divers are ready for anything, says NYPD Inspector Raul Maisonet. CBS News New York

Maisonet says the NYPD Scuba Unit is diving not just near the U.N. headquarters, but also tourism hotspots like the Brooklyn Bridge and the Statue of Liberty.

"They are the best in the nation. They literally know what's supposed to be down there, if you can picture that," he said. "It's not just rocks and water. They will literally feel with their hands around the areas that they're touching to make sure everything is where it's supposed to be."

The NYPD is also using thermal cameras perched on top of their boats to detect anything unusually warm in the water. For example, if a person is swimming, the camera can pick them up even in the dark of night.

The NYPD uses thermal cameras perched on top of their boats to detect anything unusually warm in the water. CBS News New York

Police will also enforce frozen zones on the water, where unauthorized boats will not be allowed while world leaders gather.

"I can tell you the whole unit is on duty, and it really starts now," Maisonet said. "We'll be on duty 24/7 – plenty of boats, plenty of officers on each boat."

President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are both expected in New York for the assembly, and with protests and political tensions soaring over the last few years, the NYPD is monitoring for any credible threats. They say as of now, they've found none.

"As always, the NYPD will facilitate First Amendment activity. At the same time, there will be no tolerance for violence or destruction of property," NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said at a press conference Thursday.

The U.N. General Assembly begins Tuesday.