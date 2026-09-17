NYC Mayor Mamdani, NYPD to discuss security ahead of United Nations General Assembly

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch will be discussing the security plan for the United Nations General Assembly.

The United Nations conference takes place from Sept. 21 to 25 at the headquarters in the Turtle Bay neighborhood of Midtown Manhattan. Presidents, prime ministers and diplomats from around the world will be in town, making it a very high-profile event.

The city leaders are holding a 1 p.m. news conference Thursday with other law enforcement partners.

CBS News New York will stream the event live. It can be viewed in the live player on this page.

The U.S. Secret Service has been gearing up for the assembly.

Matthew McCool, special agent in charge of the New York Field Office of the Secret Service, said there are no specific threats, but they need to be prepared for anything.

McCool said the Secret Service will be using more drones than ever this year and, along with the NYPD, is ready to take down any unauthorized drones over the city.

The city's Department of Transportation announced the week will be full of Gridlock Alert Days. Drivers should expect extensive street closures and delays across Manhattan.

"NYC DOT traffic data shows that average motor vehicle speeds in Midtown during U.N. General Assembly week are historically their slowest of the year: less than four miles per hour, whereas Midtown traffic normally averages between four and six miles per hour," a news release stated.

Transportation officials encourage people to use the bike lane tunnel to bypass busy intersections around the United Nations headquarters. They also advise using regional rail lines, the subway, bus system, ferries and walking.