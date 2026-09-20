Trump to meet Mamdani tomorrow in New York City

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and President Trump are expected to meet Monday at Gracie Mansion, the official mayor's residence in Manhattan, a city official and the White House confirmed Sunday.

"The meeting will focus on issues affecting New York City and New Yorkers," the official added, but did not specify what time the meeting will take place.

A White House official confirmed the meeting would be happening.

Monday is set to be the first time the two meet in New York City. Mamdani has traveled to Washington at least twice to meet with Mr. Trump at the White House.

In November, they pledged to work together to make the city better and more affordable. In February, they spoke again about housing development.

Mamdani says that, outside of their in-person discussions, he and the president remain in touch on a number of issues.

Earlier this year, Mamdani told CBS News that he prefers to keep the "frequency and the nature of those conversations private, because that's the premise of them."

The cordial meeting in November 2025 came as a shock to many as Mamdani, a democratic socialist, had run for office critical of Mr. Trump and the president, in turn, strongly opposed Mamdani during the mayoral campaign and even threatened to arrest and deport him.