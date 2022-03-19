New York City half marathon returns Sunday after pandemic pause

NEW YORK -- This Sunday, New York City welcomes back the half marathon after a pandemic pause.

The race was last held in 2019.

A year later, the United Airlines NYC Half was among the first events to be canceled because of COVID.

New York Road Runners says this year's race will operate at 100% capacity with 25,000 half-marathoners and 1,000 youth runners.

The race is the only event, outside of the New Year's Eve celebration, that closes Times Square to traffic.