New York City half marathon returns Sunday after pandemic pause
NEW YORK -- This Sunday, New York City welcomes back the half marathon after a pandemic pause.
The race was last held in 2019.
A year later, the United Airlines NYC Half was among the first events to be canceled because of COVID.
New York Road Runners says this year's race will operate at 100% capacity with 25,000 half-marathoners and 1,000 youth runners.
The race is the only event, outside of the New Year's Eve celebration, that closes Times Square to traffic.
