Video shows vandal smash windshields of 19 vehicles in Linden, N.J., but the violence didn't stop there

Police in New Jersey are searching for a vandal who threw bricks through the windows of vehicles parked on streets in at least two Union County towns.

Why the suspect did it remains a mystery.

Windshield after windshield smashed in Linden

Surveillance video from a Linden apartment complex shows a person in the early hours of Monday morning drive up, get out of his vehicle and throw bricks through the windshields of parked cars, chucking them aimlessly from multiple launch points.

In all, 19 cars were struck, totaling thousands of dollars in damage, police said.

Police believe one person is responsible for an expensive vandalism spree in Union County, New Jersey. CBS News New York

Dozens of people were left to deal with considerable destruction.

"I've seen a lot of crazy stuff. This is something that has never happened before," resident Dan Sawrcki said.

He was referring to shattered windshield after shattered windshield after shattered windshield.

"Fella drove in, threw bricks through windows," Sawrcki said.

Judy Sinfleui said her mom's car was one of the many attacked, adding the money to fix it will have to come from out of pocket.

"She's just in shock, just cause someone felt like throwing bricks," Sinfleui said.

"I don't really understand what the motivation is for this"

The vandalism spree didn't stop in Linden. Police said it happened in other towns throughout Union County, including in Cranford, where seemingly the same person threw rocks that damaged parked cars on the street, police said. Neighbors were left counting how many were hit.

"It doesn't make me feel great," resident Scott Godfrey said.

"It wasn't just us. It was everybody," resident Maryann Matyas said.

Police are now working to track down the suspect from the videos. Residents, meanwhile, were left sweeping up shattered glass.

"I don't really understand what the motivation is for this. Why would you smash a window and then drive on? That doesn't make any sense," Godfrey said.