Ukrainian community stands in solidarity in East Village as Russia's assault continues overseas

NEW YORK -- In a show of solidarity, members of the Ukrainian community in New York City rallied Friday in the East Village to denounce Russia's continuing assault overseas.

As CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reported, many stayed to show support and offer prayers for peace.

From those at the rally, to businesses and a nearby church, supporters said they're worried about what happened and what's to come.

On this dreary day outside St. George Ukrainian Catholic Church, candles sat under the message "Pray for Ukraine." Inside, people were doing just that.

"It's too much to think about, millions of people being in danger and their country being taken from them and revival of the Soviet empire, possibly," said Michelle Tokarczyk, a Manhattan resident and third-generation Ukrainian.

"That's why we've been keeping the church open from the morning to the evening," said Father Peter Shyshka, whose congregation is feeling pain and praying for peace.

"They have family in Ukraine, I still have family. Tried to get in touch with them yesterday, communications were not the best so I couldn't get through," Shyshka said.

Politicians, clergy, diplomats & leaders of other ethnic communities say, “We stand with Ukraine.” They’re speaking out at the Ukrainian National Home in the East Village @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/UkIaiEBSjz — Andrea Grymes (@AndreaGrymesTV) February 25, 2022

"We're standing here strong in New York and we are showing, supporting Ukraine as our nation," said Andrew Ilnicki, from East Village Meat Market.

Support was on full display, with the flag in the window at Ukrainian-owned East Village Meat Market and across the street at Veselka.

"My grandfather started this. He was an immigrant from Ukraine escaping Russian aggression in the 1940s," said Jason Birchard, owner of Veselka.

A dark past, and present, loomed over employees with close ties to the country under attack.

"They're frightened, they're scared, there's a state of shock. People don't know what to do," Birchard said.

The restaurant turned its traditional black and white cookie into the colors of the Ukrainian flag, hoping to raise awareness to the crisis.

"It's not only a war against Ukraine, it's a war against the free world," Birchard said.

That message was made loud and clear by elected officials and supporters who gathered to denounce the attacks.

New York City is home to the largest Ukrainian population in the U.S.