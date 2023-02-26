Watch CBS News
Uber, Lyft drivers stage 12-hour strike at LaGuardia Airport

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- People heading to and from LaGuardia Airport on Sunday might have trouble catching a ride.

Uber and Lyft drivers went on a 12-hour strike, from noon to midnight. They're demanding a full raise for operating costs, a stop to unfair driver deactivations, more money for out-of-town trips and 85% of their fare or the full Taxi and Limousine Commission rate.

Drivers were expecting per-minute increases of 7.8%, but a judge issued a temporary restraining order after Uber sued TLC.

"We are not here only to drive. We are here to protect our livelihood. We are here to protect our living," one driver said.

Queens Assemblyman Zohran K. Mamdani added, "What we're seeing is corporations trying to pass off every cost to their worker and keep every profit to themselves."

Lyft says it looks forward to engagement on ways to improve rider-share, overall, and Uber says drivers recently got their third raise since 2020 and now make almost $32 dollars per hour.

February 26, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

