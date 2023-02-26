Uber, Lyft drivers plan 12-hour strike on LaGuardia Airport pickups Sunday
NEW YORK -- If you need a ride from LaGuardia Airport on Sunday, your options may be limited.
Uber and Lyft drivers are planning to go on a 12-hour strike.
The union representing drivers is telling them to stop all pickups at LaGuardia on Sunday from noon to midnight.
Drivers claim they're losing money because Uber and Lyft will not pay their full raises.
