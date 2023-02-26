Watch CBS News
Local News

Uber, Lyft drivers plan 12-hour strike on LaGuardia Airport pickups Sunday

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Uber, Lyft drivers plan 12-hour strike on airport pickups
Uber, Lyft drivers plan 12-hour strike on airport pickups 00:21

NEW YORK -- If you need a ride from LaGuardia Airport on Sunday, your options may be limited. 

Uber and Lyft drivers are planning to go on a 12-hour strike. 

The union representing drivers is telling them to stop all pickups at LaGuardia on Sunday from noon to midnight. 

Drivers claim they're losing money because Uber and Lyft will not pay their full raises. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on February 25, 2023 / 7:03 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.