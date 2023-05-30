U.S.S. Wasp departs New York City, but not before sending a final message
NEW YORK -- There was a sweet ending to Fleet Week, courtesy of the sailors on board the U.S.S. Wasp.
Chopper 2 captured quite a sight over the Hudson River on Tuesday morning. Before heading back to their home port in Virginia, crew members had an important message for the Big Apple.
Dressed in red and white, they spelled out "I Love New York" on the ship's flight deck.
