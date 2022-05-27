Despite cancellation of rehearsals, Bethpage Air Show pilots ready to "tear up the skies" over Jones Beach this weekend

JONES BEACH, N.Y. -- Hopeful folks began pouring in early, so there was disappointment when weather forced the cancellation of Friday's Bethpage Air Show rehearsal runs.

But the thrilling show at Jones Beach is very much on for the weekend. It will mark the first time in three years it's back with capacity crowds, CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reported.

Thick fog loomed over the state park, scuttling plans for rehearsal flights.

The Seths of Stamford, Connecticut called it a bummer.

"Very disappointed, trust me. We wanted to see the show. We are coming here for the first time," Tarun Seth said.

But it didn't dampen spirits of those just as thrilled to launch the beach season.

"It's a great place to be. We don't have to wear a mask," said Jeannette Laveglia of Franklin Square.

The beloved Long Island tradition was canceled in 2020, and was back at half capacity last year. Now, potentially, 300,000 will be in attendance on Saturday and Sunday.

"This year, there are no restrictions. We are fully opened, so we are welcoming as many people who want to come down here and start off the summer in a really patriotic way, an awe-inspiring way, and see some amazing performers," said George Gorman, New York State Parks regional director.

"I like the noise and how fast they go," one child said.

"It looks so hard to do. I don't know how they do it," another added.

Headlining the show for the first time in four years will be the elite U.S. Army Blue Angels, who famously flew over New York City during the darkest days of the pandemic.

"I just fell in love with them and when I see them, just how it brought everyone together during COVID, so that made me a huge super-fan now," said Stacey Melillo of Port Jefferson.

The air show honors those who serve and those we've lost.

"The reason that we are here at all is because of those who gave it all for us to be here, so can't forget that," U.S. Army Golden Knights Staff Sgt. Jason Bauder said.

"We'll tear up the skies. We'll bring you some speed. We'll bring you some thunder and just try to put on a heck of a show for you," added U.S. Navy F-35 Demo Team Lt. Blake Radnameaker added.

State police are promising a safe event with visible and some not as apparent security.

"ATVs out on patrol, canines, bomb disposals units ... We have our underwater response team," State Police Maj. George Mohl said.

Crowds will find new Jones Beach offerings, including an oceanfront lounge for an adult beverage, and," You can have a taco, you can have a burrito. It's not going to be the same old hotdog and hamburger," Gorman said.

You can also expect smoother sailing entering Jones Beach. The park's website updates parking capacity.

If you're cruising to the show by boat, water temperatures are still in the 50s and you are urged to wear life vests.

"The risk of hypothermia at that water temperature is pretty significant," U.S. Coast Guard Chief of Response Mike Vega said.

Officials are also encouraging air show attendees to come Saturday to spread the crowds out over two days and they are eager to welcome back the Long Island beach crowds while paying homage to those who sacrificed to make it possible.