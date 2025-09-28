Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk today in NYC honors 9/11 fallen heroes. See the route and street closures.

The 2025 Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk is on Sunday, when thousands of people will retrace the route that fallen FDNY firefighter Stephen Siller ran on 9/11.

The three and a half mile journey starts on the Brooklyn side of the Hugh L. Carey Tunnel and finishes at West Street and Murray Street in Lower Manhattan.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation has hosted the event annually since 2002, paying tribute to the first responders and civilians who died in the terror attacks 24 years ago.

The foundation also helps provide mortgage-free homes to Gold Star families and families of fallen first responders. It also hosts the annual Tower Climb, where participants trek 104 stories up One World Observatory.

Click here to see a map of the 5K Run & Walk course.

Street closures for Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk

There are numerous street closures along the Tunnel to Towers route in Brooklyn and Manhattan.

See below for the full list, according to the NYC Department of Transportation.

Brooklyn:

Beard Street between Richards Street and Dwight Street

Visitation Place between Van Brunt Street and Richards Street

Verona Street between Van Brunt Street and Columbia Street

Delevan Street between Van Brunt Street and Columbia Street

Commerce Street between Van Brunt Street and Columbia Street

Seabring Street between Van Brunt Street and Columbia Street

Bowne Street between Van Brunt Street and Hamilton Avenue

Hamilton Avenue between Van Brunt Street and Henry Street

Woodhull Street between Hamilton Avenue and Hamilton Avenue

Hamilton Avenue between Woodhull Street and Hicks Street

Columbia Street between Verona Street and Hamilton Avenue

Dwight Street between Beard Street and Commerce Street/Columbia Street

Richards Street between King Street and Bowne Street/Hamilton Avenue

Van Brunt Street between Visitation Place and Hamilton Avenue

Hugh L. Carey Tunnel (Manhattan-bound Entrance) / Brooklyn Battery Tunnel West

Manhattan:

West Thames Street between West Street and Dead End (Battery Park Esplanade)

Liberty Street between West Street and Battery Park Esplanade

Vesey Street between West Street and North End Avenue

River Terrace between Warren Street and Vesey Street

Murray Street between North End Avenue and West Street

Murray Street between North End Avenue and River Terrace

Warren Street between West Street and River Terrace

North End Avenue between Warren Street and Vesey Street

South End Avenue between West Thames Street and Liberty Street / Dead End

West Street between Warren Street and Battery Park Underpass / Battery Place

Battery Park Underpass