Hundreds climb 104 floors at One World Trade Center in Tunnel to Towers Foundation's 7th Annual Tower Climb

NEW YORK -- A thousand people took part in the Tunnel to Towers Foundation's 7th Annual Tower Climb on Sunday in Lower Manhattan

Participants climbed 104 floors, for a total of 2,226 steps, at One World Trade Center. 

Wai Ching, this year's winner, said training was a challenge. 

"Train every day. Every day I climb up to 300 to 400 floors in Malaysia," said Ching. 

"We're here to honor all our great heroes that ran up the stairs on 9/11 and gave their lives to save other people," said Frank Siller, chairman and CEO of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. 

The event also supports the Captain Billy Burke Jr. Foundation. 

First published on June 4, 2023 / 9:43 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

