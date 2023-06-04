Hundreds climb 104 floors at One World Trade Center in Tunnel to Towers Foundation's 7th Annual Tower Climb

NEW YORK -- A thousand people took part in the Tunnel to Towers Foundation's 7th Annual Tower Climb on Sunday in Lower Manhattan.

Participants climbed 104 floors, for a total of 2,226 steps, at One World Trade Center.

Wai Ching, this year's winner, said training was a challenge.

"Train every day. Every day I climb up to 300 to 400 floors in Malaysia," said Ching.

"We're here to honor all our great heroes that ran up the stairs on 9/11 and gave their lives to save other people," said Frank Siller, chairman and CEO of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

The event also supports the Captain Billy Burke Jr. Foundation.