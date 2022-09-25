Tunnel to Towers 5k returns Sunday, remembering hero FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller

NEW YORK -- The annual Tunnel to Towers 5k run and walk gets underway Sunday in Brooklyn.

Tens of thousands of people are retracing the final steps hero FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller took on the morning of 9/11, beginning in Brooklyn and ending at Ground Zero.

On Sept. 11, 2001, Siller, who had already finished his shift, learned of the attacks, strapped on his gear and ran through the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel.

Those running Sunday not only honor him but all 343 firefighters who lost their lives that day, and those in the War on Terror.

This year, Tunnel to Towers will also pay special tribute to the 13 service members who died Aug. 26, 2020 during the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

"I know how much of a sacrifice they made 20 years ago. So it's a real honor to run this in my gear for them," one participant said.

"We came out here to support everybody. We love our first responders," another woman added.

Runners say one of the most heartbreaking but inspiring parts of the race is when they exit the tunnel into the light of Lower Manhattan to find banners and faces of all the firefighters who fell 21 years ago.

For more than 20 years, the money raised from this run has supported our nation's first responders, veterans and their families by providing them with mortgage-free homes.