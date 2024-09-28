Annual Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk being held tomorrow in NYC. Find the route map, road closures and more.

NEW YORK — The Tunnel to Towers 5K Run and Walk is being held tomorrow in New York City. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation says nearly 40,000 people are expected to participate.

This is the 23rd year for the annual race, which follows the path fallen FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller ran on 9/11.

After the race, there will be a festival on Vesey Street in Lower Manhattan with free food, drinks and a concert headlined by Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard.

Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk route map

The Tunnel to Towers 5K begins in Brooklyn near the entrance of the Hugh L. Carey Tunnel and ends at West Street and Murray Street in Manhattan. The course is about 3.5 miles long. Participants should enter through the security checkpoint at Coffey Park on Dwight Street.

Road closures for Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk

The Hugh L. Carey Tunnel will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

The following streets in Manhattan will be closed:

West Thames Street between West Street and Dead End (Battery Park Esplanade)

Liberty Street between West Street and Battery Park Esplanade

Vesey Street between West Street and North End Avenue

River Terrace between Warren Street and Vesey Street

Murray Street between North End Avenue and West Street

Murray Street between North End Avenue and River Terrace

Warren Street between West Street and River Terrace

North End Avenue between Warren Street and Vesey Street

South End Avenue between West Thames Street and Liberty Street / Dead End

West Street between Warren Street and Battery Park Underpass / Battery Place

Battery Park Underpass

In Brooklyn, the following road closures will be in effect:

Beard Street between Richards Street and Dwight Street

King Street between Dwight Street and Richards Street

Visitation Place between Van Brunt Street and Richards Street

Verona Street between Van Brunt Street and Columbia Street

Delevan Street between Van Brunt Street and Columbia Street

Commerce Street between Van Brunt Street and Columbia Street

Seabring Street between Van Brunt Street and Columbia Street

Bowne Street between Van Brunt Street and Hamilton Avenue

Hamilton Avenue between Van Brunt Street and Henry Street

Woodhull Street between Hamilton Avenue and Hamilton Avenue

Hamilton Avenue between Woodhull Street and Hicks Street

Columbia Street between Verona Street and Hamilton Avenue

Dwight Street between Beard Street and Commerce Street/Columbia Street

Richards Street between King Street and Bowne Street/Hamilton Avenue

Van Brunt Street between Visitation Place and Hamilton Avenue

Hugh L. Carey Tunnel (Manhattan-bound Entrance) / Brooklyn Battery Tunnel West

When does the Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk start?

The race steps off at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

Registration and bib distribution for the event closed Saturday afternoon. Runners will not be able to register the day of the race.

How do you get to the Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk?

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is offering free water taxi service from the Pier 11/Wall Street Terminal in Manhattan starting at 6 a.m. Participants must be in line by 7:30 a.m. No bags, food or beverages are allowed on the water taxis.

Any participants with a race bib can also get free transportation back to Brooklyn from Pier 11 after the race.

There is no parking near the starting line in Brooklyn and limited parking by the South Street Seaport in Manhattan. Participants and spectators are encouraged to use mass transportation.

What is the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation?

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation helps provide mortgage-free homes to Gold Star families and the families of fallen first responders. The foundation also holds the annual Tower Climb, where participants climb 104 stories inside One World Observatory.