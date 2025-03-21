10 students taken to hospital after tree crushes school bus in Tewksbury, N.J.

Eleven people were taken to a hospital after a tree fell and crushed part of a school bus carrying students Friday in New Jersey.

Tewksbury Township police said 10 students and the driver were on board when a large tree fell onto the front half of the bus Friday morning.

Tree falls on front of school bus

The bus was carrying students to Old Turnpike Middle School, according to neighbors. Live wires also came down at the scene by Fairmount Road East and Addison Drive.

"At approximately 7:08 a.m. this morning, a large tree unexpectedly fell on the front of one of [the] Tewksbury buses that was transporting our students to school. This prompted an immediate emergency response and school safety protocols were implemented," a statement by the Tewksbury superintendent said.

A tree fell and crushed a school bus full of children in Tewksbury Township, New Jersey. Ten students and the bus driver were hospitalized, but luckily no one suffered serious injuries. March 21, 2025. Tewksbury Township Police Department

Workers nearby didn't hesitate to rush over and help, neighbors said.

"I saw my garbage men do a dash up the hill, instantly opened the back of the bus and start retrieving students out of the back, and getting them out of the bus. And then I think the last to go was the bus driver," said Paul Camara. "She didn't have time to brake and the way it hit, it hit very hard."

10 students, bus driver taken to hospital

The students and the driver were taken to Hunterdon Medical Center. Officials said none of their injuries were serious or life-threatening, and all 11 were released.

"School personnel were present at the hospital to meet with parents and assist in the reunification process, ensuring support for families. Thankfully, all students and the driver were released," the superintendent said.

"The school bus did its job. It protected the children," said Katherine Newcomer. "I'm just so thankful that the buses are built like tanks."

Tewksbury's superintendent credited the bus driver for staying calm and preventing a disaster.

"Due to the excellent skills and calm demeanor of our school bus driver, a potentially disastrous situation was averted and nobody was seriously injured. We wish to extend a heartfelt thank you to our driver as well as the emergency crews and others who helped escort our students off the bus to safety," the statement said.