Ceremony held in Harlem to mark 10 years since shooting death of Trayvon Martin

NEW YORK -- Saturday marks 10 years since the shooting death of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin in Florida.

His life is being remembered across the country, including in New York.

"Today, 10 years later, we stand our grounds to remind ourselves although there's work to do, we're willing to do the work that needs to be done," Mayor Eric Adams said.

Trayvon was walking back to his father's house with snacks when he was shot and killed by George Zimmerman.

Saturday, Trayvon's mother, Sybrina Fulton, joined Rev. Al Sharpton and the mayor at a ceremony in Harlem.

"If you don't do anything else, don't give up. That's my message. Don't ever give up. Ten years later and I'm still standing strong," Fulton said.

It’s hard to believe it's been 10 years since Trayvon Martin was killed. Leading up to this anniversary, I reflected on what his death meant to me as president, as a Black parent, and as a Black man—as well as what it meant for our country. pic.twitter.com/Ywt22dOGup — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 26, 2022

Former President Barack Obama also marked the anniversary, releasing a video message saying the tragedy sparked a new generation of civil rights leaders in our country.

Ten years ago today, Trayvon Martin was senselessly murdered while walking home — a young man at 17 with his life taken away. We honor Trayvon's memory by continuing the fight for justice and to end gun violence. — Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) February 26, 2022

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said in part, "We honor Trayvon's memory by continuing the fight for justice and to end gun violence."