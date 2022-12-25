Travel disruptions linger due to extreme weather nationwide

NEW YORK - This holiday weekend will be remembered for the extreme weather and the disruptions caused by it.

With deep freeze problems statewide, one place hit hard is the city of Buffalo.

Gov. Kathy Hochul has activated the National Guard to help dig out the city after a historic blizzard.

Frigid temperatures everywhere and at our area airports, passengers scrambled to rebook their flights after storms grounded planes from coast to coast.

"I'm going to ask, and maybe they can rebook me on a different airline," said passenger Chloe Lindberg. "I think I might just be stuck."

"It's just really disappointing when you don't have anybody to answer questions. They are running short on staff. They don't have enough people," passenger Al Patel said.

Airlines canceled thousands of flights, and on the roadways icy conditionms with low visibility caused wrecks and slowdowns in many parts of the country.

At least 17 traffic deaths have been reported nationwide.