Many travelers stranded in aftermath of storm

Storm and brutal cold snarl Christmas travel plans for many

NEW YORK - Before the bitter cold, we got hit with drenching rain and whipping winds.

That put a wrench in many people's last minute holiday travel plans.

At airports all around the country, the line to speak with a ticket agent winded through terminals. Many were giving up hope they'll make it home in time for Christmas.

"We waited in this three hour long line. It was truly awful," said traveler Kethan Yelundr.

"They told me no flights through Southwest today or tomorrow, so I'm just going to head home I guess," said traveler Phoenix Phung.

Winter storms grounded planes from coast to coast. Nearly 6,000 flights were canceled Friday, and another 11,031 were delayed.

The disruptions having a domino effect on nearby hotels and lodging.

"I came here at 8 o'clock. I left at 3:30 in the morning and I couldn't find an accommodation outside," said traveler Siby Isaac.

"I've already sunk, like, $1,200 into this whole ordeal," said traveler Casey Mina.

At LaGuardia Airport Friday, we found a frantic Smith family.

"We were able to get a JetBlue flight that's leaving later today, which is delayed as of right now," said traveler Quanasia Smith

They were in a race against the clock to make it onto their cruise ship.

"Our ship is leaving tomorrow so we have no choice. If we miss it, we miss it, Christmas is canceled," Smith said.

Christmas was already canceled for Collin Woldt. The Columbia student says he is spending his first holiday away from family.

"I was in this line for line two hours and still wasn't able to make it to the kiosk, so I'm calling it," Woldt said.

