Transgender community rallies in NYC as state hospitals are warned to provide gender-affirming care

NEW YORK -- Hundreds of people rallied at a Manhattan park on Monday, calling for protections for transgender people following President Trump's executive order banning gender-affirming health care.

Some hospitals have been canceling appointments because of it.

There was a show of solidarity for the transgender community at packed St. Vartan Park in the Murray Hill section of the borough, nearly one week after the president's executive order aimed at cutting federal support for certain types care for people under age 19.

Read more: President Trump's rollback of transgender protections and federal DEI programs draw the ire of some New Yorkers

Loreli Crean joined the crowd marching to nearby NYU Langone with an important message.

"Dear NYU, protect us, not your profits, sincerely a trans kid," the 17-year-old said.

NYU Langone reportedly canceled some appointments

The rally happened after the New York Times reported the hospital canceled appointments for two 12-year-olds who had been scheduled to receive implants that dispense puberty-blocking medication.

"From NYU, specifically, I know several people who had appointments canceled," said Rabbi Abby Stein, a member of the group Jews for Racial and Economic Justice.

NYU Langone declined to comment.

"This decision is not just a moral and a medical failure, it is a betrayal of our patients and our profession," said Dr. Michael Zingman, a child and adolescent fellow at the hospital.

AG James warns New York hospitals about state laws

New York Attorney General Letitia James warned hospitals that if they refuse to provide treatment, they would be violating the state's anti-discrimination laws.

In a letter sent to health care providers on Monday, James wrote, "Regardless of the availability of federal funding, we write to further remind you of your obligations to comply with New York state laws."

"We're proud that New York state is the birthplace of the LGBTQ+ movement, and we'll never shirk our responsibility to protect individuals and their rights," Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

Daniel Goulden of the Democratic Socialists of America was among the hundreds who gathered, hoping they were heard loud and clear.

"When this care is denied to trans children we see really high suicide rates, so when we say this is a life-and-death situation, we absolutely mean it," Goulden said. "Trans people have always been here. We're not going anywhere."

The Greater New York Hospital Association said it's in close contact with its member hospitals, and is working through every aspect of the executive order to determine its legal and clinical implications.