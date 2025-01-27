Trump signs executive orders for military, focusing on transgender service members, COVID, diversity

President Trump signed multiple executive orders Monday night that could reshape the management and composition of the military, with provisions addressing diversity measures, transgender service members, and troops who were discharged for refusing COVID vaccinations.

He also signed an executive order to establish a process to develop what the administration is calling an American Iron Dome — a missile defense shield for the homeland. (Iron Dome is the name often used for Israel's system for intercepting rockets, which was developed with U.S. support.)

Mr. Trump signed the four orders aboard Air Force One as he flew back to Washington from a stop in Florida.

One of the orders would reinstate members of the military who were discharged for refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine. About 8,200 service members were discharged for refusing to comply with the Pentagon's COVID-19 vaccine mandate, according to data provided by the service branches. However, the mandate was rescinded in January 2023 by the Biden administration, and since then, about 110 service members have rejoined the military.

The president also signed an executive order directing the Pentagon to determine a policy for transgender service members based on readiness, a White House official said. The action does not immediately ban transgender service members.

"To ensure we have the most lethal fighting force in the world, we will get transgender ideology the hell out of our military. It's going to be gone," Mr Trump said about his plans at a retreat with House Republicans Monday at his property in Doral, Florida.

Another order addresses diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives in the military, banning the use of race- or sex-based preferences in the armed forces, the Defense Department and the Homeland Security Department.

"I ordered the end to all of the lawless diversity, equity and inclusion nonsense policies across the government and all across the private sector and the military," Mr. Trump said at the House GOP retreat. "We're getting it out and we've gotten it out pretty much. We did that in one week, and it wasn't that easy, but everybody wanted it."

Under this order, the defense secretary and homeland security secretary are to review the curriculum at the service academies and other academic institutions to ensure DEI and "gender ideologies" are eliminated.

The president announced plans last week to end DEI initiatives across the federal government, and the Office of Personnel Management ordered all federal DEI employees to be placed on leave.