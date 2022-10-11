Tony Award-winning Best Musical "A Strange Loop" to close in January

NEW YORK - "A Strange Loop," the Tony Award-winning Best Musical, announced it will close in January.

The show will play its final Broadway performance Jan. 15.

The show about a Black, gay writer's struggles to create his own musical and break free of self-doubt, won the Tony for Best Musical in June. Its creator, Michael R. Jackson, was given a standing ovation when he won the Tony for Best Book of a Musical. The show won the the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. It has received numerous other accolades.

#StrangeLoopBway will play its final Broadway performance on January 15, 2023.



..brb, calling my therapist pic.twitter.com/2Pb4QX63ex — A Strange Loop on Broadway (@StrangeLoopBway) October 11, 2022

"Though 'A Strange Loop' is not autobiographical, it is my life's work. As such, I feel so blessed to have had the opportunity to share this raw, vulnerable, and personal story with the world and to have connected with so many enthusiastic, loving audiences," Jackson said. "I am also indebted to the many extraordinary collaborators and institutions past and present that made the telling of this unique story possible. You each will have a piece of my heart, soul, and my loop forever."