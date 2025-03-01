Spring-like weather Saturday in NYC, then back to winter Sunday

Buckle up for an up-and-down weekend of weather as a strong cold front pushes through later on Saturday.

Saturday forecast

Other than a spotty shower here or there, the front is moisture starved. Expect cloudy periods today with more sun at times. The bigger story will be the temperature and wind. Highs will be well into the 50s by midday, making it feel more like April.

Through the afternoon, temperatures will begin to fall and winds will pick up. Temperatures will be down into the 30s with wind chills in the 20s by this evening and winds gusting 30-40 mph.

Sunday forecast

Wind chills will be in the single digits for many and teens in New York City by Sunday morning!

Overall, tomorrow will be bright, but much colder. Temperatures will only get into the low and mid 30s, feeling like the teens and 20s. It will continue to be breezy as well.

Looking ahead

Monday will also be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 30s. We'll get back to 50 degrees Tuesday before of our next widespread rain chance Wednesday.

