Police seek woman accused of stabbing man at Times Square subway station

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a woman accused of stabbing a man at the Times Square subway station Saturday.

It happened just before 4 p.m. in the subway station at 43rd Street and Eighth Avenue.

Police say a 36-year-old man was stabbed in the back. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be OK.

It's unknown what led up to the attack.

First published on April 22, 2023 / 10:26 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

