Police seek woman accused of stabbing man at Times Square subway station
NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a woman accused of stabbing a man at the Times Square subway station Saturday.
It happened just before 4 p.m. in the subway station at 43rd Street and Eighth Avenue.
Police say a 36-year-old man was stabbed in the back. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be OK.
It's unknown what led up to the attack.
