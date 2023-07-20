Watch CBS News
Thomas Abreu indicted in deadly shooting rampage through Queens & Brooklyn

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Thomas Abreu has been indicted in a deadly shooting rampage in Queens and Brooklyn.

The Queens district attorney announced Abreu faces multiple charges, including murder and five counts of attempted murder, after allegedly shooting people at random while riding a scooter on July 8.

Surveillance video showed part of the 30-minute attack spanning six locations.

Hamod Saeidi, 86, was killed.

Abreu is accused of shooting and injuring three others before being arrested.

First published on July 19, 2023 / 8:17 PM

