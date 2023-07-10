Shock, outrage after Thomas Abreu charged in murder of 86-year-old Hamod Saeidi during series of drive-by shootings in Brooklyn & Queens

NEW YORK -- There's shock and outrage in the community after a shooting spree in Queens and Brooklyn Saturday.

Thomas Abreu, 25, of Brooklyn, faces murder, attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon charges for the deadly spree. If convicted, he faces 25-years-to-life in prison.

Details of the rampage

Police say just after 11 a.m. Saturday, Abreu began his rampage. It spanned about 30 minutes and involved six different locations from Richmond Hill, Queens, to Cypress Hills, Brooklyn.

Police said he drove around on a scooter, firing at random.

Police said Abreu first opened fire at 11:10 a.m. on Ashford Street and Arlington Avenue in Brooklyn, hitting a 21-year-old pedestrian in the back. About 16 minutes later, authorities said Abreu shot 86-year-old Hamod Saeidi in the back at 108th Street and Jamaica Avenue.

Saeidi was rushed to Jamaica Hospital, where he later died.

A minute after shooting Saeidi, prosecutors said Abreu shot at another pedestrian at the same location, but missed.

Abreu's rampage continued, according to authorities, as he drove to 126th Street and Hillside Avenue and opened fire on a parked minivan, shooting the driver once in the head. The driver, 44, was hospitalized in critical condition.

According to prosecutors, Abreu then drove to 131st and Jamaica Avenue and fired at another person on a scooter - but the person was not injured.

A minute later, he shot a pedestrian who was crossing the street. The victim, 63, was hit in the shoulder.

Police arrested Abreu at around 1 p.m. Saturday. He was found with a pistol, prosecutors said.

"The streets of two boroughs were turned into scenes of terror as this defendant allegedly rode his scooter, shooting indiscriminately at pedestrians and others. Thank you to the NYPD for quickly apprehending the suspect. My office will hold him fully accountable and seek justice for the victims," Queen District Attorney Melinda Katz said.

Shock and outrage over senseless gun violence

Saeidi will be laid to rest in a funeral service Monday.

The Yemeni American Merchants Association will hold a news conference Monday afternoon in Brooklyn to express outrage over Saeidi's senseless death, along with the death of Bassam Khateeb, a Staten Island deli co-owner who was fatally shot in a robbery over the weekend.

"Our community mourns the loss of Hamoud Saeidi and Bassam Khateeb, two innocent lives lost and a clear call for why more must be done to put an end to gun violence in New York and this country. YAMA stands together with the entire community, committed to fostering a climate of peace, unity, and security. We call upon our fellow merchants, community leaders, and citizens to unite during this critical time and work together to put an end to such senseless acts of gun violence," said Yemeni American Merchants Association Board Secretary Dr. Debbie Almontaser.

Saeidi's stunned family calls for justice

Saeidi's family is processing this sudden and random tragedy.

"My heart is broken and my family, all devastated ... We couldn't believe what's happening," said Ahmed Alsaedi, the victim's son.

Alsaedi says his father was going to a mosque to pray when he was shot.

"We all work hard. We never have any problem, and look what happened to him. He ended up getting killed for no reason," Alsaedi said.

Abdul Aziz Elmulaiki works at a deli across the street and heard the gunfire. He ran to help Saeidi while he was on the ground.

"I feel nervous. I feel like something's wrong, like he was gonna come to us. I tried to get down behind the deli ... The best thing you could do was only call 911. That's it. That's all we could do," he said.

Saeidi's family tells us he's a father of six who came to the United States from Yemen.

"He's a cheerful man. He liked to joke a lot ... He has a lot of friends," Alsaedi said. "The system right now, it needs to be reevaluated. Because what's going on and the crime in New York City, it just, it just-- unbelievable."

"I need justice ... It's not only us. There are some other victims that are looking for justice," Alsaedi said.