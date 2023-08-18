Endometrial cancer survivor Shawn Smith on mission to help women learn symptoms through the Spot Her initiative

Endometrial cancer survivor from Harlem on mission to help women learn symptoms

Endometrial cancer survivor from Harlem on mission to help women learn symptoms

NEW YORK -- When it comes to cancer, it's important to know your risk.

This weekend, there's an event in Harlem to raise awareness about endometrial cancer, the most common type of uterine cancer and one of the few cancers with rising diagnoses and deaths, especially in communities of color.

Shawn Smith, an endometrial cancer survivor who advocates for women to pay close attention to their bodies, joined CBS News New York on Friday to share more about her mission and the Spot Her initiative.

Click here for more information about the Spot Her initiative