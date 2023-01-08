Watch CBS News
The Point with Marcia Kramer: Mayor Eric Adams faces questions about his first year in office

By Marcia Kramer

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Eric Adams has been steering New York City's ship of state for 12 months, dealing with a pandemic, an unexpected migrant crisis and problems inherited from his predecessor. So is he "getting stuff done?"

Adams has described himself as the pilot of the airplane known as New York City, insisting the passengers -- city residents -- should be cheering for him to land the plane. He joined CBS2 to talk about his plans to arrive on the tarmac with his swagger intact. 

Kramer asked him about his recent comment that former Mayor Bill de Blasio's administration left the city in "total disarray."

"We need to be clear -- Bill has been amazing. He has been a constant advisor, consultant," Adams said. 

He said a group of people from the administration "have intentionally be antagonistic," going on to say the city's problems extend "far beyond just one administration."

They also talked about the plan to close Rikers by 2027, what's next with the migrant crisis, a bill that would privatize health benefits for city retirees, Gov. Hochul's nomination for chief judge of the Court of Appeals, the balance of power between moderates and progressives in Albany, keeping guns away from schools and the city's budget deficit. 

New Yorkers have a lot to say about the mayor's first year in office. They weigh in.

In this bonus conversation you'll only see on CBS News New York, we ask the mayor questions from his constituents.

