Mayor Eric Adams voices frustrations with criticism from former de Blasio administration

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams says he inherited a city in disarray, saying major problems included a demoralized police force and a mismanaged homeless budget.

The mayor discussed solutions on "The Point" with CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer.

"Who cares what he thinks?" Adams said Wednesday.

It was the lament of a mayor fed up with criticism of his policies by team de Blasio, acidly pointing out that after eight years they "left the house in total disarray, and then they come and say, look at the mess you fixed, you created, Eric."

"I mean, Marcia, let us do our job," Adams continued.

The mayor left that press conference without explaining exactly what challenges he was faced with, but during an appearance on the CBS2's political talk show "The Point," Adams got down to brass tacks. For a mayor pledging to make the streets safe again, he found the de Blasio police department sorely lacking.

"Morale was low. Police officers felt as though they did not get the support that they deserve. Every time their faces was placed on social media, it seemed like everyone turned their backs," Adams said.

"What about the Department of Homeless Services? How did you find that? Was that in disarray?" Kramer asked.

"We're spending too much money in homeless shelters. We have to move people into permanent housing ... Homelessness is a generational problem that I don't believe we successfully faced it head on," Adams said.

Adams says that one of the biggest headaches he inherited from de Blasio was the Department of Correction.

"It was a mess, and I'm surprised when I hear the former commissioner who had it critique and talk about receivership, talk about everything that's wrong," Adams said.

Speaking of corrections, de Blasio also left Adams holding the bag on a law that requires Rikers Island to be closed by 2027. That's hard to accomplish because the four community jails that are supposed to be built hold only 3,300 inmates. Rikers is expected to have 7,000 inmates by next year.

"There should have been a plan B. We can't be so optimistic that we're not realistic or idealistic that were not realistic," Adams said.

The mayor said he has a small working group trying to figure out what to do.

"We better have a plan B. If plan A states that you have far too many people who cannot fit in the current system, we can't say there's no more vacancies, you know. Those who are dangerous to society, they must be incarcerated until they serve their time," Adams said.

For the record, the mayor did admit that de Blasio himself has offered a lot of helpful advice. Adams said his problem is with the former mayor's aides who try to second-guess him.

You can see more of Kramer's interview with the mayor on "The Point" at 11:30 a.m. Sunday on CBS2.