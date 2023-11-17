Thanksgiving Gridlock Alert Days: When to hit the road, advice for airports & more

NEW YORK -- Thanksgiving is next week, but it's already Gridlock Alert season in New York City.

AAA predicts travel will be up 2.3% this year, and more than 49 million Americans will drive to their destinations.

When to hit the road

Next Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday are all expected to be Gridlock Alert Days in the city.

"Wednesday afternoon and evening is going to be very busy as commuters mix with holiday travelers, and the roads are going to be very busy," AAA Northeast's Robert Sinclair Jr. told CBS New York. "Go home Wednesday night, get a good night sleep, wake up early Thanksgiving morning, leave at 5 or 6 a.m. If your destination is a couple hundred miles away, it'll take about four hours, so you'll be there at 9 or 10 in the morning. That's more than enough time to get to family and friends, and you will avoid a ton of traffic."

Sinclair added New York City is No. 6 in the top travel destinations, so as some people leave the area, others will be arriving.

What you'll pay at the pump

Gas prices are down significantly this year. Nationwide, drivers can expect to pay $3.36 per gallon, which is 42 cents less than last year.

"Gasoline might be cheaper, but it still is not cheap. We've done surveys and 40% of drivers said $3 a gallon is the pain point at which they would drive less, put off making a major purchase - not eat out, those sort of things," Sinclair said.

How about the airports?

We also asked about the outlook for those flying through airports.

"TSA is predicting record travel for the Thanksgiving week, I believe starting Monday until the following Monday. So it's going to be very busy," said Sinclair. "Do not check your luggage, keep your bags with you in case something happens... Keep the airline's app on your phone, in case something happens, you can get notified in real-time and make changes."

Holiday season is just starting

Is it too late to find a bargain for the December holidays?

"It's never too late, you can search out bargains, but if you're in the process of looking for something for the year-end holidays and you find a trip that looks good, a fare that looks good, book it immediately," Sinclair said. "You want to make a spur-of-the-moment trip? You'll be able to do it, but it will probably cost you more."

CLICK HERE for a complete list of Gridlock Alert Days.