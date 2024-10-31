Brooklyn tenants hope to buy apartment building over fears rent will skyrocket

Brooklyn tenants push for passage of bill so they can buy building from landlord

NEW YORK — Tenants in Brooklyn rallied Thursday to demand the passage of a bill in New York that would allow them to buy their apartment building from their landlord.

Over 60 tenants who live at 63 Tiffany Place have been able to afford rent thanks to the building's low-income housing tax credit, but it's set to expire in 2025, which would let the landlord drastically raise rent.

The tenants and lawmakers are calling for the passage of TOPA (Tenant Opportunity to Purchase Act) at the state level or COPA (Community Opportunity to Purchase Act) at the city level, allowing them to buy the building off the landlord when it is for sale.

The building's owner, CHT Place LLC, responded in a three-page letter to lawmakers saying in part, "The property is for sale for market value. CHT stands ready, willing, and able to receive reasonable offers for the property, but has no interest in owning the property after March 15, 2025."

A nonprofit organization is interested in buying the building. If no deal is reached, dozens of tenants could face homelessness after living in the tightknit community they've established over decades.

"This building must go to the tenants"

Gilberto Gonzalez, 82, has been living in his one bedroom apartment for 32 years.

"How difficult would it be to leave?" CBS News New York's Kristie Keleshian asked.

"Oh my god. It would be terrible, terrible ... Because I don't have nowhere to go. Nowhere. Where am I gonna go?" Gonzalez said.

He and his late wife, Dolores, raised their children there.

"So I want to remain here. I want to stay here, for the rest of my life," Gonzalez said.

Tenants and city officials spoke out at Thursday's rally.

"I honestly don't think there's a housing crisis, as much as an affordable housing crisis," said tenant John Leyva.

"To have people come in here to displace us? No. No," tenant Diane Dixon said.

"This building must go to the tenants," New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams said.