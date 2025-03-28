Banana thrown at teen before beating at NYC subway station, video shows

Video of a group of people beating a teenager alone at a New York City subway station is raising more safety concerns about the transit system.

The cellphone video shows a banana being thrown at the boy before a group of young men starts kicking and punching him at the station in Brooklyn.

Mother says her son was jumped at subway station

The boy's mother says her 16-year-old son, Dakari White, was alone when he was attacked at the station at Stillwell Avenue and Surf Avenue on Monday in Coney Island.

"My son is a good kid. He's well-mannered ... and I drive my son to school every morning," Monique White said. "I didn't feel well. I said, 'You're gonna go alone.' And he left, and he called me and he said, 'Mommy I was jumped.'"

The group was cursing and using racial slurs during the attack on her son, police sources said.

"They beat him. They have pictures, they posted pictures of him on the floor. They chased him and they beat him again at another section of this train station," White said.

She said her son's sneakers were taken during the attack and that he suffered face and head injuries before a good Samaritan called 911. Her son is recovering at home, she added.

"I want justice for my son," White said.

Following the attack, a 16-year-old was arrested and charged with gang assault and robbery as hate crimes. Police said they're looking for six more suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

Activists say more safety measures needed, despite fewer subway crimes

The attack on White's son comes months after 57-year-old Debrina Kawam was set on fire and killed at the Coney Island station in December.

While city data shows subway crimes are down, there are riders who don't feel any less uneasy.

"I don't feel safe for my 10-year-old daughter," said Tim Knox.

"To school and back, we travel in pairs," said Marc Clemons.

Civil rights activists, faith leaders and family prayed and called for more safety measures Friday at the subway station.

"Why wasn't her son protected?" said Rev. Kevin McCall. "Countless of incidents has happened."

The Clergy Community Patrol group will now be making their own rounds on and off the platform at the station, he said.