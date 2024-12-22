Watch Live: NYPD update after woman set on fire while sleeping on New York City subway

NEW YORK -- A woman died after she was set on fire while sleeping in a New York City subway car, according to police.

A man boarded the F train at the Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue station in Brooklyn, approached the sleeping woman and then lit her on fire early Sunday morning, NYPD said.

The man got off the train before it left the station, according to police.

EMS arrived and pronounced the woman dead on the train, police said.

NYPD is expected to give an update on the investigation in a 4 p.m. press conference at 1 Police Plaza. Watch it live on CBS News New York and in the player above.

Police looking for man suspected of lighting woman on fire

An image from New York City police of a man suspected of lighting a woman on fire as she slept in a subway car and killing her on Dec. 22, 2024. NYPD

Police later released pictures of a man they're looking for and were offering a $10,000 reward for information on the incident.

"We have images of the perpetrator and are working closely with NYPD investigators to track him down and arrest him for this senseless and horrific crime," MTA Chief Security Officer Michael Kemper said in a statement.

The suspect was described as 5-foot-6, 150 pounds, approximately 25 to 30 years old, and last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, a dark colored knit hat with a red band, and brown boots.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.