500 New York City Public School teachers treated to free Broadway show

NEW YORK -- Thursday was Teachers' Night on Broadway.

Five hundred New York City Public School teachers were treated to a free performance of "Chicago."

The event is a collaboration between the Broadway League and the United Federation of Teachers, celebrating what educators do to help students succeed.

"What's so particularly special about tonight is that these teachers introduce arts, theater and the magic of Broadway to these students," Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin said.

The Broadway Bridges program is also returning this spring. It offers every New York City public high school student the chance to see a Broadway show before graduation.

This year, 21 shows are participating in Broadway Bridges.