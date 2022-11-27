Broadway Bridges program helps thousands of New York City students see their first Broadway show

NEW YORK -- Each year, thousands of New York City high school students see a Broadway show, an experience that can change lives.

A CBS2's Dick Brennan reports, Broadway Bridges is the largest theater education program in the city.

"I'm happy. I'm excited. I just want to see how it is," said 10th grader Cam Johnson.

"I've never done anything quite like this other than the movie theater," said Kasey Rosario, a 10th grader at East Bronx Academy for the Future.

High school sophomores recently got a chance to see "The Phantom of the Opera," Broadway's longest-running musical, for just $10 a ticket thanks to Broadway Bridges.

"We know that when kids do arts, they do better in life, they go on, further their school. They just are happier, more successful people. So this is a win for us, a win for the students and a win for New York City," said Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League.

St. Martin wants every New York City school student to see a Broadway show before they graduate.

"It introduces a key aspect of the city of New York. It introduces careers in Broadway to these students because they're making life decisions," said St. Martin. "And it also hopefully builds an audience for us."

Around 60,000 students have seen shows like "Beetlejuice," "Aladdin" and "Hadestown" since the program started six years ago.

"Broadway is a really exciting place to go to. You get to see professional plays," said 10th grader Marian Rodriguez.

"I think it's a great way for people to grow a new love of theater," said 10th grader Paulyne Bacani, who's been to Broadway before. "I'm excited for [my friends] because it's their first time."

"They're mesmerized. Many of our students have never even been to Manhattan, much less a theater. It's really great. The teachers tell us it is an incredible bonding experience for them," said St. Martin.

"People don't realize that the arts is very conducive to learning. When you mix a passion for arts, it creates a passion for academics. It's an outlet for a lot of our students," said Rosemary Vega, principal at East Williamsburg Scholars Academy.

For many student, the trip to "Phantom" was their first time ever seeing a Broadway show.

"I don't really know what I should expect, I don't know. I'm still excited," said 10th grader Victoria Banszynski.

Kasey Rosario, a 10th grader at East Bronx Academy for the Future, is eyeing a career in the arts and said a trip to the theater is an invaluable lesson.

"I think it might help me be more confident, since there's actually like actors going through the process of exposing their art style and being themselves. So it might help me be more confident in my writing," said Rosario.

In all, 19 Broadway shows, including "Into the Woods," "MJ: The Musical," "Wicked," "Death of a Salesman" and "Topdog/Underdog," are on this year's list, ushering in new lifelong theater fans.

Click here for more information on Broadway Bridges.