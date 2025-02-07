Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce lookalike contest held at New Jersey supermarket

CLIFTON, N.J. — A New Jersey supermarket held a Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce lookalike contest Friday to celebrate the Super Bowl.

The Stew Leonard's location on Allwood Road in Clifton, Passaic County hosted the "Philly Fever" themed event.

Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles at the Super Bowl this Sunday.

"Every year at Stew Leonard's, what we try to do is figure out how do we do something fun at the Super Bowl?" Stew Leonard's President and CEO Stew Leonard Jr. said. "So we were talking, what can we do sort of fun? Brittney here said, I got an idea. Let's have a Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce lookalike."

Attendees received free hoagies and Philly cheesesteaks. According to the supermarket chain, the Philadelphia Eagles' appearance in this year's Super Bowl has led to a boost in business for bars, restaurants and supermarkets in the Garden State.

Contest winners were awarded a $500 gift card.

Last year, one location of the supermarket chain sold special Taylor Swift and Taylor Kelce-themed cupcakes for Super Bowl weekend.