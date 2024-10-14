Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at Yankee Stadium for ALCS Game 1

Yankees take the field before ALCS Game 1 against Guardians

NEW YORK — Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted in the Bronx on Monday. Turns out, the famous couple likes to watch baseball.

The pop superstar and her boyfriend, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, were at Yankee Stadium for Game 1 of the American League Championship Series between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians.

The famous couple was sitting in a suite down the right-field line, in the second row above postseason bunting and a flag commemorating the Yankees' 1932 World Series championship.

Travis Kelce, right, and Taylor Swift attend Game 1 of the baseball AL Championship Series between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees Monday, Oct. 14, 2024, in New York. Seth Wenig / AP

Kelce, a Westlake, Ohio, native who went to high school in Cleveland Heights, was sporting a baseball cap with the words "Midnight Rodeo" on it. Swift also wore a hat on a 50-degree night in the Bronx.

Kelce, who turned 35 on Oct. 5, grew up rooting for Kenny Lofton and Cleveland in the 1990s. Kelce threw a wild ceremonial first pitch before the Guardians' season opener last year.

It was the second major sporting event for Swift and Kelce in New York City over the past several weeks. The couple also sat in a box to watch the men's final at the U.S. Open on Sept. 8 in Queens.

Kelce and the Chiefs, the two-time defending Super Bowl champions, had a bye this week after opening the season 5-0. Their next game is Sunday at San Francisco, a rematch of last season's Super Bowl.