A New Jersey supermarket held a Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce​ lookalike contest Friday to celebrate the Super Bowl.

Stew Leonard's celebrates Super Bowl with Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce lookalike contest A New Jersey supermarket held a Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce​ lookalike contest Friday to celebrate the Super Bowl.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On