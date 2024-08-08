New York is distributing nearly $200 million in food assistance for 1.5 million kids. Here's how to see if you're eligible.

NEW YORK -- New York families could be getting an extra $120 per child to put healthy meals on the table through Summer EBT benefits.

Gov. Kathy Hochul says the state started sending out nearly $200 million in benefits for more than 1.5 million low-income children, and others could still be eligible.

"Having access to healthy, nutritious food is essential for children's health and well-being," the governor said in a statement Thursday. "As New York continues putting money back in the pockets of working families, we've already begun sending food assistance to more than 1.5 million kids - and we're going to keep delivering these benefits to more families in need."

Eligibility requirements for Summer EBT

Children who receive SNAP, Temporary Assistance or Medicaid will automatically be enrolled in Summer EBT and do not have to apply. They should have already gotten a letter about their eligibility in the mail earlier this summer.

Other families can apply if their child is part of the National School Lunch Program and meets the requirements for its free or reduced priced school meals.

Use this link to learn more about the requirements.

Summer EBT application deadline for 2024

Summer EBT applications must be submitted by Sept. 3, and the governor is encouraging families to see if they are eligible.

Families only need to complete one application for all the children in their household.

Click this link to apply.

How the Summer EBT card works

Families who qualify will receive Summer EBT benefits on an EBT card, similar to how SNAP benefits work.

Summer EBT benefits can be used to buy food like fruits and vegetables, meats, whole grains and dairy from authorized grocery stores and farmers markets.

These benefits come on top of the $350 million the state is distributing to low-income families through the Empire State Child Tax Credit.