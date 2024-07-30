New York to give out $350 million in supplemental payments to many residents. Here's who qualifies.

New York to give out $350 million in supplemental payments to many residents

New York to give out $350 million in supplemental payments to many residents

New York to give out $350 million in supplemental payments to many residents

NEW YORK -- Many parents will soon receive hundreds or even thousands of dollars in cash from New York state.

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday announced $350 million in supplemental payments for moderate- and low-income residents.

"One million New York families will be receiving a check in the mail by the end of August. Depending on your income and size of family, some people will receive $330 per child. You have three children, that's $1,000 in your pocket," Hochul said. "New Yorkers don't have to do anything to receive this payment. No forms, no hoops to jump through. It's just going to come to them."

Here's who's eligible

The governor said the state will begin mailing the checks out to families on Aug. 1.

Hochul's office told CBS News New York all parents who qualified for the Empire State Child Tax Credit in 2023 and filed their taxes on time will receive a check in the mail automatically. That includes a married couple making $110,000 or less, a single parent making $75,000 or less, and married couples filing separately who make $55,000 or less.

The supplemental payments will range from 25% to 100% of the amount of the taxpayer's Child Tax Credit for last year. The exact percentage is based on family income.

Many applaud the move

The supplemental payments are personal for Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins.

"My first advocacy was down at City Hall begging them not to kick my child out of day care because I made $7,000 a year," Stewart-Cousins said.

"For many moms like myself, any little additional support makes a difference," Mount Vernon mother Lisa Chin said.

Chin said the additional money will make an immediate impact on her life, as she raises a baby and a toddler while earning her degree at the Fashion Institute of Technology.

"The cost of living can definitely be tough when raising two children," Chin said. "I often face unexpected challenges when I'm trying to give my children the care and support they need."