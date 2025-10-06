Suffolk County, N.Y. launches new domestic violence initiative to coordinate agency responses

Amid a 42% surge in reports of domestic violence on Long Island since 2019, a new alliance is being formed in Suffolk County that will coordinate help among all safety net groups.

Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine marked the start of October, which is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, with a startling statistic from the county.

"Last year, there were more than 27,000 reported cases of domestic violence," Romaine said.

Immediate changes are now underway, Romaine said. They include an alliance and collaboration among all domestic violence safety net groups.

"So that we are on site immediately, once a victim is identified, offering those services," Suffolk County Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Sylvia Diaz said.

"It felt like it was us against a maze"

The agencies that receive hotline calls for help include the police, sheriff, counselors, advocates and social services, but until this initiative, they were not coordinated when it comes to responding to domestic violence.

"Instead of feeling supported, it felt like it was us against a maze of disconnected institutions," Bevin Llanes said.

Llanes's daughter, Meghan, was stabbed 54 times by her partner. Meghan had been trying to break up with him in 2021 when he killed her was sent to prison.

"I spoke to her earlier that day. He needed to leave. She wanted him out. He didn't want to leave," Llanes said.

Suffolk County police acknowledge reports of concern from Meghan and her family. At the time, the family was unaware that a victim ending a relationship created the biggest risk of serious injury or death.

"I didn't know much about domestic violence and all the warning signs until after my daughter's death," Llanes said. "Meghan's story is one of loss, but through this alliance, it can also be one of hope and change."