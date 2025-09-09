Suffolk County man's life saved 2 days after Gio's Law brought EpiPens to police cruisers

Suffolk County police officers save man's life with EpiPen 2 days after they were deployed

A new law in Suffolk County granted a man a second chance at life.

Only a few days after EpiPens were placed in select police cruisers, officers used one to save a man's life after he was stung by a bee.

It happened in a moment when seconds matter.

"I only had a couple minutes left, I think," Greg Kronred said.

Greg Kronred, second from left, smiles after his life was saved by a Suffolk County police officer with an EpiPen. CBS News New York

Kronred, of Dix Hills, said he didn't realize a single bee sting could be so serious as to potentially take his life. He is alive to talk about it after police bodycam footage captured the urgency of the moment when three Suffolk County police officers saved the 72-year-old grandfather using an EpiPen they brought with him.

"He would not be alive if they didn't respond"

Kronred said he had gone into anaphylactic shock while alone in his workshop a few weeks ago.

"I was in such bad shape," Kronred said. "I couldn't breathe. I remember holding my neck and saying 'I can't breathe.'"

Kronred said he was able to phone his son, Kevin, who called police.

"He would not be alive if they didn't respond," Kevin Kronred said.

Greg Kronred now says he won't go anywhere without an EpiPen.

Gio's Law placed EpiPen's in Suffolk County police cruisers

One of the responding officers was rookie Sara Feldman, who had just graduated from the academy in July. The EpiPen she had on her was even newer.

"We just got the EpiPens in the car, two days prior," Feldman said.

It's a result of a new initiative called Gio's Law, which is a bipartisan law. EpiPens were placed in 25 Suffolk County police cruisers over the summer, and officers were trained how to use them. All Suffolk County police officers in the field are also certified EMTs.

CBS News New York

The law is named after 14-year-old Giovanni Cornago, who died from an allergic reaction in 2013. His mother, Georgina, had been pushing for the law ever since.

"He, most of all, was a helper, and today he is showing how he is a helper, and he will forever be a helper, and he works through me," she said.

Suffolk County officials said equipping the 25 cars with EpiPens cost them $25,000, and they're looking to add more in the future.

"What's the value of a life? Priceless. So, yes, we spent some money to put EpiPens in, but it was well worth it," Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine said.

There's now a push at the federal level to get EpiPens in more police cars nationwide.