Suffolk County, Crime Victims Center team up to help students and families fight sexual abuse and harassment

BABYLON, N.Y. - There's been a response to complaints about sexual assault and abuse by a handful of former and current staff members with the Babylon Union Free School District.

CBS2's Jennifer McLogan explains that Suffolk County is now teaming up with a crime victims advocacy group and launching a pilot program to help students and their families fight sexual harassment.

There's community effort in a time of crisis.

During this school year, one Babylon teacher has resigned and another was arrested on charges of raping a 15-year-old student.

"We have worked with over 20 individuals who made complaints within the Babylon school district, and that is what informed this program," said Laura Ahearn of the Crime Victims Center.

Its a pilot program to protect survivors of sexual abuse and harassment, allegations first made public at school board meetings.

"I am in awe of the courageous individuals who have come forward," said Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone.

It's hoped that Babylon's alleged culture of turning a blind eye will change with the help of student ambassadors.

"I want them to raise awareness with us and stop it from happening," said eighth grade student ambassador Ava Roesler.

According to the Crime Victims Center, only 12% of sexual abuse is reported, although one in four girls and one in thirteen boys are victimized by age 18.

"We are going to ensure that children and parents have an advocate to accompany them to any kind of interviews or complaints," Ahearn said.

"It's very personal. My three kids are part of the Babylon school district," Bellone said.

Survivors credited with jumpstarting change are disappointed they weren't included in developing the program.

"I am five years into a psychology Ph.D and I was the first survivor to come forward, and it kind of blows my mind because in a lot of ways I am a good consultant," said Babylon High School graduate Brittany Rohl.

"We really hope survivors will have an opportunity to shape whatever this does look like, because we above anyone really have lived that experience, walked those exact halls," said Carolyn El Serafi of Babylon Alumni & Allies for Change.

Still, survivors remain optimistic new guidance and training will work. Babylon's Superintendent Linda Rozzi is retiring this summer.

"I won't be here to see all the outcomes, but I have amazing faith in what these young people can do," Rozzi said.

A program for victims that could spread statewide.