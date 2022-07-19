Watch CBS News
Local News

Study: Humpback whales staying longer in waters off New York, New Jersey

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Humpback whales like waters off NY and NJ?
Humpback whales like waters off NY and NJ? 00:23

NEW YORK - According to a new study, some humpback whales like it in our area. 

Researchers with Rutgers University say humpback whales spotted along the Jersey Shore and the waters off New York often stay for an extended period of time and return year after year. 

They say their presence may be related to the availability of a certain species of prey, which has been increasing in our waters in the past decade. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 19, 2022 / 12:58 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.