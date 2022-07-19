Study: Humpback whales staying longer in waters off New York, New Jersey
NEW YORK - According to a new study, some humpback whales like it in our area.
Researchers with Rutgers University say humpback whales spotted along the Jersey Shore and the waters off New York often stay for an extended period of time and return year after year.
They say their presence may be related to the availability of a certain species of prey, which has been increasing in our waters in the past decade.
