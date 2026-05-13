5-year-old grazed on ear by stray bullet in the Bronx, police say

A Bronx neighborhood was on edge Wednesday night after a 5-year-old girl was grazed on the ear by a stray bullet.

Police said the gunfire erupted at around 5:30 p.m. in the Longwood section, outside a deli and juice bar on Southern Boulevard.

The girl was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

A witness told CBS News New York he ducked for cover between two parked cars.

"When I see the gun, I move. That's it," the witness said. "Yeah, everybody they scared, everybody. I don't want to die, you know?"

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.