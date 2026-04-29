Advocates push New York lawmakers to include "Stop Super Speeders Act" in state budget

New York City officials, transportation advocates, and Families for Safe Streets are calling on state leaders to pass the "Stop Super Speeders Act."

Officials said the legislation would require drivers who receive more than 16 tickets or 11 points in one year to install a device in their vehicles that would prevent speeding.

The push comes as the state budget deadline grows near.

"Pass the damn bill"

On Wednesday, advocates, grieving families and city officials urged State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and leaders in Albany to include the proposed legislation in the upcoming state budget.

"Pass the damn bill," Manhattan Borough President Brad Hoylman-Sigal said.

"When someone racks up 50, 100, 200, or 1,065 tickets ... that is a system failure," said Shaun Abreu, New York City Council Majority Leader and Transportation Chair.

"Older people tell us all the time that they don't feel safe stepping out in traffic," said Beth Finkel, with AARP.

On display at the news conference at City Hall Park were stacks of speeding tickets from the city's top super speeders, with each driver racking up 400 to over 1,000 violations each.

CBS News New York reached out to Heastie for comment and have not heard back as of this report.

Grieving families, friends speak

Nickya Whittington said her 7-year-old son, Shavone Bethea Jr., was hit and killed by a speeding bus driver in 2018.

"I was robbed, and my son should be here right now with me," she said. "As a mom who had to bury her son, I stand here in solidarity to support this bill."

In March 2025, a woman going 70 mph in a 25 mph zone struck and killed a mother and her two daughters on Ocean Parkway in Brooklyn. Records show she had over 90 traffic violations.

"It's still very haunting on the streets of southern Brooklyn," family friend Amber Adler said.

Advocates say the Stop Super Speeders Act could have prevented the tragedy.