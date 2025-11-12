N.Y. legislation would require serial speeders to use Intelligent Speed Assistant tech when driving. Here's how it works.

There's a push in New York to install technology in the cars of repeat speeders to slow them down.

State Sen. Andrew Gounardes is sponsoring the "Stop Super Speeders Act," which would require the temporary installation of Intelligent Speed Assistant technology into cars of drivers who accumulate 11 or more points on their license within 18 months or those who receive at least 16 speed camera tickets in a year.

"We estimate that it'll probably be somewhere between [3,000] or 4,000 vehicles initially that would be subject to this law, but they are also the worst of the vehicles on our streets right now," Gounardes said.

"Honing in on this tiny minority of highly dangerous drivers makes the road so much safer for all of us," state Assemblymember Robert Carroll said.

How Intelligent Speed Assistant technology works

The device relies on GPS technology to recognize posted speed limits. If the driver tries to accelerate while already traveling at that speed limit, the device prevents the vehicle from going faster.

If the legislation is passed, drivers would be capped at 5 mph above the speed limit, with some exceptions.

"You can get a certain number of allowable overrides in case there's an emergency, so you can press the override button," Gounardes said.

Intelligent Speed Assistant technology prevents vehicles from going faster than the posted speed limit. CBS News New York

The senator likens it to ignition interlock devices required for drivers convicted of DWIs.

Gounardes added the offender would be responsible for the cost of the device, which is roughly $1,000.

The bill passed in the Senate, and supporters hope the Assembly approves it next year.

Some lawmakers have expressed concerns regarding enforcement and loopholes, such as a driver switching to a car without the device installed.

Father whose daughter was killed in crash voices support

The organization Families for Safe Streets is backing the legislation.

Darnell Sealy-McCrorey has been pouring his heart into advocacy with the group since his 13-year-old daughter, Niyell, was fatally struck by an SUV driver last fall.

"Maybe ... my daughter would still be here on Earth with us if that device was installed in that driver's car that day," he said.

As he prepares to mark what would have been Niyell's 15th birthday, he has a simple message for drivers.

"Slow down. Stop speeding," he said.